Cannock family's delight at arrival of fifth generation

Stella Pearmain, also known as Peggy, Jayne Kelly, Rickie Kelly, Owen Kelly with two-month-old Kayden

Kayden John Lee Kelly of Huntington near Cannock was born on August 5 to parents Ellie Watkins, 18, and Owen Kelly, 20.

He is the fifth generation on both sides of his paternal family tree. With his great great-grandfather John Kelly senior, 87, of Scotland; great-grandparents Jayne and John Kelly junior, both 57; grandfather Rickie Kelly, 41; and great great-grandmother Stella Pearmain, 93, also known as Peggy Permain, Jayne's mother.

Retired nurse Jayne, of Meadow Croft, Huntington, says: "Kayden is lovely everybody is competing to fuss over him. We have six grandchildren and we love being grandparents. When we heard that he was on the way we were quite excited as he's our first great-grandchild and being born to our first grandchild.

Kayden Kelly with Owen, Rickie, John Jnr and John Snr

"We've put together a life book for him and it includes poems that my husband wrote to mark significant moments in his life, such as his birth weight and we've decorated the book with photos and crafts. We done the same for all our grandchildren. It's something they can look at and get a sense of their early years.

"As a family we do spend a lot of time together. Apart from my husband's father, we live in the same community. We go on holidays together and Kayden's first family holiday will be next year.