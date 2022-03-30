Dog seized after two children and woman attacked in Cannock

Police at the scene in Cannock

The attack happened on The Ridings, a residential road off Brook Vale, at around 12.40pm on Saturday.

An eight-year-old boy and six-year-old girl were both bitten and remain in a stable condition in Birmingham Children's Hospital.

The dog – believed to be an XL American Bully dog – has been secured and an assessment will take place, Staffordshire Police confirmed.

A 28-year-old man from Cannock has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury and attempting to pervert the course of public justice.

He remains in custody, while a 25-year-old man from Cannock has been released on conditional police bail after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 51-year-old woman from Cannock had previously arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. She has been granted conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Staffordshire Police said enquiries were ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 360 of March 26.