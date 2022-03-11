Caravan torched in Cannock arson attack

The caravan fire was extinguished by firefighters

Police are appealing for information about the arson attack, which happened on Hampton Street just before 9pm.

A caravan parked outside a property was torched. Nobody was hurt.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "The fire was extinguished by colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Fortunately no one was injured but significant damage was caused to the vehicle."

The spokesman added: "A 43-year-old man from Cannock was later arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

"He remains in custody at this time."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 699 of 10 March.