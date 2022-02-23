Seriously injured driver trapped as lorries collide on M6 in Staffordshire

The incident happened at 5.24am on Wednesday on the northbound stretch between Junction 12 for Cannock and Junction 13 for Stafford.

National Highways is working with recovery teams to remove the two lorries - with drivers warned to expect delays.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor to the scene and one man, who was trapped in his lorry, was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, crews arrived to find one patient, a man, who was trapped inside his lorry.

"Ambulance staff worked closely with colleagues from the fire service to free the man and treated him for serious injuries before he was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment. The doctor travelled with the patient to help continue treatment en-route to hospital.

"Nobody else was injured in the incident."

Highways chiefs said one lane was open past the scene at 9am while repair teams assess damage to a safety barrier and diesel spillage following the incident.

National Highways regional operations manager Melanie Beaumont said: "We’re working hard to get all lanes back open on the M6 and we’re liaising with specialist recovery teams to remove the stricken vehicles.