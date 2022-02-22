Residents treated to day of fun to celebrate birthdays

(L-R): Audrey, Florence, Barbara, and Rita enjoying their birthday party at Littleton Lodge care home.

The care team at Littleton Lodge care home in Cannock organised the party for Audrey Allsopp, Florence Acton, Barbara Smith and Rita Mills, who all in their 80s and 90s and celebrated their birthdays within the same week.

Audrey celebrated her 97th birthday on January 25, Florence turned 95 on January 24, Barbara celebrated 84 years on January 26 and Rita turned 95 on January 22.

The care team organised lots of fun and games throughout the day, including a pinata and a ‘Guess the Baby’ competition where members of team brought in photos of themselves as babies for the residents to identify.

Staff and residents also joined in with lots of singing and dancing to the Hokey Cokey and the four birthday ladies were treated to a special afternoon tea and a huge birthday cake.

Home manager Rachel Ellis said: "It was wonderful to be able to organise a special joint birthday surprise for our four birthday ladies and we all had a wonderful time celebrating with them.

"The ‘Guess the Baby’ quiz was a big hit because our residents all have such a close relationship with the care team so they loved seeing photos of them all as babies.