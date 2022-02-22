Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Programme to improve social housing following the pandemic approved

By Nathan RoweCannockPublished:

A four year Housing Revenue Account Capital Programme has been approved to help get social housing back on track after the pandemic.

A strategy is also being developed to increase social housing in the area
A strategy is also being developed to increase social housing in the area

Cannock Chase Council's programme will contribute to new social housing in the District and will help to maintain the standards of current housing stock.

A strategy is also being developed to reflect the new build requirement to increase social housing in Cannock Chase, which will be based on the needs of the District and the land available.

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, portfolio leader for housing, heritage and leisure said "I am pleased that the budget has been approved by Council.

"The Covid pandemic has had a detrimental effect on our current capital programme.

"The revised programme will help us get back on track.

"The capital programme and associated budget will not only provide zero carbon new homes it will ensure that the retrofit programme of our existing housing stock can progress."

Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News