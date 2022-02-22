Programme to improve social housing following the pandemic approved

A strategy is also being developed to increase social housing in the area

Cannock Chase Council's programme will contribute to new social housing in the District and will help to maintain the standards of current housing stock.

A strategy is also being developed to reflect the new build requirement to increase social housing in Cannock Chase, which will be based on the needs of the District and the land available.

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, portfolio leader for housing, heritage and leisure said "I am pleased that the budget has been approved by Council.

"The Covid pandemic has had a detrimental effect on our current capital programme.

"The revised programme will help us get back on track.