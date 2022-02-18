Lynn's gearing up for 350-mile charity trek in memory of partner

Lynn Pritchatt is raising funds for MND research and The Rob Burrow MND Centre in Leeds

Lynn Pritchatt, from Cannock, organised a Bowlathon in 2017 which raised £30,000 and completed the National Three Peaks Challenge in 2018, but her latest walkathon challenge will be the toughest yet.

The idea for the challenge evolved from the Kevin Sinfield's 101-mile run challenge in support of his best friend and sufferer Rob Burrow.

A core group of five people have committed to participate in the full two-week journey in September, with the funds raised going towards Motor Neurone Disease research and The Rob Burrow MND Centre in Leeds.

Lynn, 51, lost her partner Mel Evans MBE to MND in July 2017 and set up The Mel Evans MBE Foundation to help raise vitally needed funds.

Mel Evans MBE

Bowls was Lynn and Mel's passion, both playing together at the highest level for years, leading to Lynn incorporating the sport into her fundraising.

The starting point for the challenge will be Stoke Prior in Bromsgrove, the most southerly Crown Green Bowling Club in England, and will take the group all the way to Fleetwood, stopping at numerous bowling clubs along the way.

Lynn said: "I have been following Rob Burrows' story and the challenges Kevin Sinfield has done and was inspired.

"The idea for the walkathon came into my head in terms of a challenge which could enable a lot of people to participate.

"The walk will start at the most southern crown green bowling green in Bromsgrove and we will walk all the way to Fleetwood Bowling Club.

"The two-week duration will take in 14 British crown green bowling association counties.

"We will walk for the day, starting at 8am, and finish when we get to the destination for that section.

"We will then be visiting a bowling club in that area which will host a range of activities.

"Then we will sleep the night and get up the next morning for the next section."

The group are looking to secure £3,000 in corporate sponsorship to offset the costs of hiring two motorhomes which will house food, drink, medical supplies, kitbags and overnight bags and will be the home of operations for the duration of the challenge.

An undergraduate student from The University of Wolverhampton will offer support to the group by providing nutritional advice, massages and helping with any minor injuries.