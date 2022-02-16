Man dies suddenly outside Barclays Bank in Cannock

Police at the scene in Cannock town centre. Photo: SnapperSK

The man died suddenly next to Barclays Bank in Cannock on Wednesday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Church Street in the town at 8.55am but nothing could be done to save the man. The area around the bank was cordoned off by police in the aftermath of the tragedy.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers were called to Church Street, Cannock, at 8.55am this morning following reports of a sudden death.

"Ambulance crews were in attendance prior to officers’ arrival.

"Sadly, a man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, where a cordon remains in place.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "We were called to a medical emergency near to Barclays Bank on Market Place in Cannock at 8.38am and sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one male patient who was seriously injured.