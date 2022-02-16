Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man dies suddenly outside Barclays Bank in Cannock

By Nathan RoweCannockPublished:

A man has died in an incident outside a town centre bank.

Police at the scene in Cannock town centre. Photo: SnapperSK
Police at the scene in Cannock town centre. Photo: SnapperSK

The man died suddenly next to Barclays Bank in Cannock on Wednesday morning.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, but the incident has been referred to the Independent Officer for Police Conduct due to the man having recently been in contact with the police.

Police and paramedics were called to Church Street in the town at 8.55am but nothing could be done to save the man. The area around the bank was cordoned off by police in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The man's next of kind has been informed with a file to be prepared shortly for HM Coroner.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers were called to Church Street, Cannock, at 8.55am this morning following reports of a sudden death.

"Ambulance crews were in attendance prior to officers’ arrival.

Police at the scene in Cannock town centre. Photo: SnapperSK

"Sadly, a man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, where a cordon remains in place.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Formal identification will take place in due course.

"Next of kin have been informed. A file will shortly be prepared for HM Coroner.

"The case has been referred to the Independent Officer for Police Conduct due to recent police contact."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "We were called to a medical emergency near to Barclays Bank on Market Place in Cannock at 8.38am and sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one male patient who was seriously injured.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News