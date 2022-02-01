Cannock schoolboy has 16-inch-long hair cut off to make wigs for other children

Lennon Wright has finally had his 16-inch-long hair cut off

As many as 150 people turned out to the Bridge Inn at Cannock to watch Lennon Wright lose his 16-inch-long locks.

During the night donations totalled £1,065, taking his fundraising to £3,200.

Lennon, a pupil at Littleton Green Community School in Huntington, decided when he was only eight-years-old that he wanted to grow his hair to help the Trust which donates wigs for children or young people losing their hair through cancer or other health issues.

Lennon ready for the snip with mum Abbie Wright, left, and hairdresser Kelly Hill

He said: "I am over the moon by the amount raised but keep trying to push my hair aside to put on my school tie.

"I think I have phantom hair."

His mother Abbie Wright, aged 34, said: "I could not be more proud of my son.

"Three years ago he heard about the Trust and asked if he could grow his hair for the charity.

"I agreed and not only has he raised the funds but also donated his hair to make wigs to help restore the confidence of children losing their hair.

"When he first started growing his hair I think that his friends joked a bit about it but they became very supportive.

"We set up a Justgiving page and now the donations total £3,200 with the £1,065 raised on Saturday."

Lennon has raised more than £3,000

The mother-of-four has three other children: Keaton, aged nine; Jarvis, aged seven; and three-year-old Blake.