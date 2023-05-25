Big names ready to rock Cannock Chase Forest as popular series returns

The stage at Cannock Chase Forest, set at the bottom of the bowl area

Forest Live 2023 will bring four days of music to Cannock Chase as part of the live music series presented by Forestry England,and is the latest instalment of the popular concert series, which introduces forests to audiences in a unique woodland setting.

The Cannock Chase Forest bowl area, which sees the slopes of the bowl provide a perfect area for people to sit down and enjoy the show, has been a regular part of the series, with Texas, Noel Gallagher, Keane and Rag N' Bone Man the headliners in 2022.

After hosting the Mountain Biking competitions at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the forest, which is based near Rugeley, is ready to welcome four big names and their supporting cast.

Madness will open proceedings with a show on Thursday, June 8

The first night on Thursday, June 8 sees Madness bring more than 40 years of hits to the forest, with special guest Hollie Cook and support from the Hawkmen, with the show being the first one to sell out.

The "Modfather" Paul Weller will be performing at Cannock Chase Forest as part of Forest Live 2023. Photo: Derek D’Souza

The Modfather Paul Weller will bring his litany of hits from the Jam, the Style Council and his own solo career to a stage he has graced in Cannock Chase Forest on a number of occasions, most recently in 2019. He will be joined by Far From Saints and supported by Seb Low on Friday, June 9.

Tom Grennan will play the forest on Saturday, June 10

Tom Grennan will light up the night sky at the start of the weekend as he performs on Saturday, June 10 with his special guest Matilda Mann and support Liv Dawson, while Jack Savoretti will bring the weekend to a close with a set on Sunday, June 11 with special guest Natalie Imbruglia.

Jack Savoretti will close the shows at Cannock Chase Forest on Sunday, June 11

A spokesman for Forestry England said: "More than two million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last twenty-two years, experiencing great music and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket.

"Going to a concert helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

"Last year, they planted some 6.8 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 363 million visits annually."

Tickets for Paul Weller cost £52.50, plus booking fee, while Tom Grennan tickets are £44.50, plus booking fee, and Jack Savoretti tickets cost £44.50, plus booking fee.