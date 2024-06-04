Police appealing for information after bikes stolen from van parked at hotel

https://x.com/SandwellPolice/status/1797972299314036970

They received a call around 6.45pm on Sunday, April 7, to reports that two bikes and some tools had be taken from the back of a van parked at The Star Hotel, Lichfield Road.

It is believed the items were taken from the vehicle between 4pm and 5.30pm.

They have published recent photos of the two stolen bikes.

A spokesman said they were keen to speak to people who may have witnessed the incident or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area at the time to get in touch.

The bikes which were stolen

They can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 547 of 7 April or messaged using Live Chat on our website.

An anonymous report can also be made by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.