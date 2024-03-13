Burntwood family endure 'nightmare' end to holiday that left them getting home 52 hours late

They say they endured interminable waits at the airport along whilst the plane was fixed, a lack of information about the re-scheduled flight and inadequate provision of food and drink for the family; and that was before they were taken to a 'filthy, noisy and inadequate' hotel.

Ben Kirk, his partner Megan Hicklin and little Bradley were due to fly back from Cancun on Saturday after enjoying a break in the sun.

But shortly after boarding their plane, a technical fault kept them on board for two hours as engineers tried to fix it.

There then followed a 'nightmare' wait – at one point they were told the plane was having to be jump started, at which point some passengers refused to re-board the aircraft.

Eventually the family were housed overnight in a 'horrific and dirty hotel' which was full of teenagers on spring break from the USA and which featured cramped and filthy rooms, parties and trouble going on all night and no food.