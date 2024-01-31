Man arrested following collision with barrier on M6 Toll

The man was arrested following the incident on the southbound carriageway between junctions T6 for Brownhills and Burntwood and T5 for Lichfield and Burton on Tuesday at around 11.50pm.

It involved a Vauxhall Corsa colliding with a barrier and saw the road closed throughout the night and into Wednesday morning by Staffordshire Police before being reopened around 11am.

A teenage woman who had been a passenger in the car, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Staffordshire Police also confirmed that a 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and drug driving and was being questioned about the incident in custody.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch through calling 101 or on Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website.

"Anyone who saw the collision or those with dashcam footage of the area at the time are asked to get in touch with us. Call 101, quoting incident 783 of 30 January, or message us using Live Chat on our website.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.