Woman receives compensation after discovery of teeth and gum issues

Karen Russell from Burntwood has been awarded £18,000 by two former dental practices with the help of specialist dental negligence solicitors the Dental Law Partnership, years after the diagnosis of bone loss and gum disease.

The 60-year-old secondary school science teacher was a patient at Dam Street Dental Practice in Lichfield between 1991 and 2015, where she saw multiple dentists, including Kevin Kain.

She said: “I’ve always made an effort to attend regular dental appointments and look after my teeth, and have been told by dentists that my oral hygiene is really good."

In September 2018, Ms Russell attended the dentist due to ongoing pain in her bottom front teeth, which was being caused by an abscess.

She said: "I’d been treated for pain in my teeth a few times before this, and would be sent away with antibiotics each time, but the infection came back.

“I was horrified to be told at this appointment that not only did I have an abscess which needed to be drained, but I would also need to have two teeth extracted due to the poor state they were in.”

At her follow-up appointment, Ms Russell was advised that x-rays showed bone loss and notable gum disease.

Karen Russell said her quality of life had suffered as a result of the treatment she received

She said: “I couldn’t believe that my teeth were in such a poor condition despite having regularly visited the dentist and never been told anything was wrong.

"I was terrified my teeth were going to fall out imminently.

“I registered at a new dentist for a second opinion and the gum disease diagnosis was confirmed, and a number of other decay issues came to light.”

Frustrated with the experiences she had gone through, Ms Russell contacted the Dental Law Partnership in 2018.

Further analysis revealed evidence of her dental issues progressing untreated as far back as 2005, including tooth decay that was repeatedly left to progress and gum disease also being left to progress unchecked, leading to irreversible bone loss, all of which could have been avoided.

She said: “The experience has left me really angry and hugely affected my trust of dentists.

Another x-ray shows severe bone loss between the lower front teeth

“As a result of the gum disease and decay, I’ve repeatedly suffered bleeding gums and infections and my diet has been considerably restricted, which has caused a lot of anxiety as I’m regularly worried about unexpectedly biting hard foods and have nightmares about losing my teeth.”

Tyla Westhead of the Dental Law Partnership said: “The distress and pain our client has experienced was completely unnecessary.

"If the dentists involved had provided more satisfactory treatment, her problems could have been avoided.”

The Dental Law Partnership took on Ms Russell’s case in 2018 and the case was successfully settled in August this year when Ms Russell was paid £18,000 in an out of court settlement.

The dental practice and dentists involved did not admit liability.

Dam Street Dental Practice have been contacted for a comment.