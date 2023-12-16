Road closed and air ambulance scrambled for Staffordshire crash

The incident on Miners Way, Burntwood, is believed to have involved a number of vehicles and a motorcycle.

The Chase Community Independents Group of Councillors posted pictures of the road on social media.

They posted: "3.30pm Saturday - Miners Way Burntwood currently closed opposite Rugby Club in both directions. Accident involving a number of vehicles and Motorcycle."

Kyle Michael Mapp commented: "I knew it was serious when I heard the helicopter."