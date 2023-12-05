Staffordshire tennis players hope courts will be refurbished by the New Year

Burntwood Leisure Centre's tennis courts are currently being refurbished and are expected to be open for use early in the new year.

The project, funded through the Community Infrastructure Levy from development in the area, is seeing the courts resurfaced and laid out with temporary lines for tennis and netball use.

The resurfacing will be completed in January with the full painting of the courts concluded in spring.

The courts will be open to everyone regardless of age and ability and tennis rackets and balls will be available to hire or buy from the leisure centre.

Lichfield District Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Leisure, Parks and Major Projects, Councillor Andy Smith, said: “I am pleased that refurbishment of the courts is progressing.

“They are an important part of the offering at Burntwood Leisure Centre and the work is part of our commitment to providing first-class sports facilities for residents’ use.”

Michael Hampson, Director of Microsports, which is delivering the upgrade, said. "Tennis court resurfacing is not merely about aesthetics; it directly influences the performance of players and ensures a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone involved.

“Investing in quality court surfaces contributes to the longevity of the facility and encourages sustained community engagement in sports.The resurfacing project is expected to not only enhance the playing conditions but also attract new players to the sport."

He added: “With tennis and netball, being popular and inclusive activities, they will benefit from well-maintained courts that cater to players of all skill levels.

“This initiative aligns with the broader goal of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle within the community."