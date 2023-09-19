Three garage blocks in Burntwood facing the bulldozers

Three garage blocks in Burntwood are facing the bulldozers.

The garages at Birch Terrace, Burntwood. Photo: Google
The garages at Birch Terrace, Burntwood. Photo: Google

Demolition notification has been submitted by Bromford to Lichfield District Council for the 10 brick-built garages at Birch Terrace – and if consent is granted work is expected to start at the end of November.

The application form submitted to the council stated: “Following a review of Bromford’s garage stock, it has been determined that the area would be be better served as a parking area for local residents. Due to their method of construction, they cannot be guaranteed to be watertight and therefore are not ideal for the storage of items.

“Works will be carried out between the hours of 8am and 4pm. The contractor’s operatives have completed asbestos awareness training and will go through a toolbox talk and site induction before commencing work.

“Formalised traffic management is not required for these works; the rest of the car park will remain accessible for the duration with occasional minor disruption during deliveries. Asbestos demolition surveys have been carried out, and any identified asbestos containing materials will be removed by Bromford’s licensed asbestos removal contractor Shield Environmental Services in accordance with the relevant legislation.”

