Voluntary groups get £20,000 boost

The We Love Lichfield Summer giveaway

Voluntary groups from across Lichfield district attended the We Love Lichfield Summer 2023 event at the George Hotel on Thursday.

The event was held to pay tributes to hundreds of volunteers from across the district, which also takes in Burntwood and a number of rural villages.

A representative of each group made a speech about its work to give an insight into the thousands of voluntary hours given every week across the area.

The event was hosted by businessman Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield.

Mr Price told the story of how the fund began 11 years ago with £24,000 sitting in dormant funds, which was released by Lichfield District Council. This figure was match funded and since then fund-raising has boosted the balance.

The capital is invested and only the interest is given out as grants to ensure that the scheme is sustainable for the future.

“We Love Lichfield is like a pension scheme for the voluntary sector in Lichfield district," he said.

"By raising funds for capital and giving away our interest we can keep the funding going for generations to come."

Mr Price said since the scheme's launch, more than £333,000 has been given away in 330 grants to nearly 200 organisations.

"As the cost-of-living crisis continues, we have had many new applicants which I am delighted to say we were able to help," he added.