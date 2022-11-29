Notification Settings

Appeal for help to find wedding ring stolen from Staffordshire home

By James Vukmirovic
Burntwood

An appeal has gone out to help find a wedding ring stolen from a Staffordshire home.

Staffordshire Police are asking for help with finding this wedding ring. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Staffordshire Police have released an image and launched the appeal to help locate the ring, which was stolen from a home in Burntwood during a burglary in December 2021.

The ring is described as 18 carat gold, one centimetre wide and coloured dark gold and was made in the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham and hallmarked.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via social media or by calling 101.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Can you help us find this wedding ring?

"We believe it was sold after being taken from a home in Burntwood during a burglary in December last year.

"The person who brought it likely doesn’t know it was stolen and we need your help trying to trace it.

"The ring is described as 18 carat gold, one centimetre wide and dark gold.

"It was made in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter and is hallmarked.

"Anyone who may recognise the ring or those who may have any information which can help us locate it are asked to contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 216 of 31 December."

