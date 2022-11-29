Appeal for help to find wedding ring stolen from Staffordshire home

Staffordshire Police are asking for help with finding this wedding ring. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police have released an image and launched the appeal to help locate the ring, which was stolen from a home in Burntwood during a burglary in December 2021.

The ring is described as 18 carat gold, one centimetre wide and coloured dark gold and was made in the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham and hallmarked.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via social media or by calling 101.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Can you help us find this wedding ring?

"The person who brought it likely doesn’t know it was stolen and we need your help trying to trace it.

