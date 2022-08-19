Notification Settings

Burntwood tip to close for six weeks next month as upgrades are carried out

By Thomas Parkes

A tip in Staffordshire will temporarily close next month for six weeks whilst it is upgraded and refurbished under £50,000, chiefs have announced.

The tip in Burntwood. Photo: Google
The Burntwood Household Waste Recycling Centre, off the Ring Road, will shut from September 17 until late October as works are carried out.

The money will be spent on resurfacing, traffic line re-painting and other maintenance and improvements, Staffordshire County Council has said.

It comes after the return of the tips to authority management in April this year, with the contract previously being delivered for two years by Amey.

Councillor Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said: "When we brought the service back in-house, we promised we would invest in the future of our recycling sites to make the service better for residents and to help reduce the county’s carbon footprint to net zero by 2050.

“Burntwood Recycling Centre is the first of our 14 sites to benefit from this investment and I am looking forward to seeing the finished result.”

The Burntwood Household Waste Recycling Centre takes 36 different types of materials for recycling, including garden waste, wood and timber, batteries, electronic and electrical equipment, textiles furniture and many more.

Residents recycle almost 2,000 tonnes of waste each year at the site. Throughout the temporary closure, residents can recycle their household waste at th Lichfield or Cannock Household Waste Recycling Centres, which will be open as usual.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

