TikTok sensation Spudman who gets two-hour queues 'kicked off' town centre patch

The now legendary potato seller rose to fame on the social media app has now been forced to move from his regular patch in Tamworth by the borough council.

Ben Newman, 39 has operated his jacket potato van from St Editha's Square, serving the locals and creating social media content.

The social media star has gone on to amass over 3.1 million subscribers on TikTok, serving people from all over the world who visit the town for the sole reason of trying his spuds.

Some customers have even queued up for two hours to buy one of his spuds.

Now, National World is reporting that Tamworth Council has forced Spudman from his regular spot while they redevelop the area.

Ben Newman, aka Spud Man

On Tiktok, Spudman said: "We're getting kicked off while they redevelop the square. We're just getting very little information from the council about where they want to move us to.

"I guess because we're mobile, they think we just easily move. But people know where to come for our jacket potatoes, so it's really frustrating at the moment."

Spudman and a number of other traders have been forced to move from their regular spots while the council completes refurbishment work to St Editha's Square, however, they haven't yet said where the traders will be moved to.

Stephen Gabriel, chief executive of Tamworth Borough Council, said: "Later this year, all market traders currently using St Editha’s Square are being temporarily moved to other parts of the town while we refurbish and improve the square.

"Discussions are happening now so traders can be prepared and communicate with their regular customers. This work is part of our town centre regeneration programme, where St Editha’s Square will be made more accessible for all.

"All moves are temporary, and we are working with our local market provider to find everyone suitable space elsewhere in Tamworth town centre and market."