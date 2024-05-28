Police dogs team assist with birth and tracking down suspect in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The officers and dogs from the Staffs Dogs & ARV unit were called to two separate incidents across the borough on Monday, with the first incident seeing them called to assist with reports of an aggressive dog at Apedale Country Park in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

On arrival, the officers and team discovered that the dog was acting aggressively as it was in the middle of labour and gave birth to two healthy puppies in the back of the police van.

A spokesman for Staffs Dogs & ARV said: "S2 Dogs and S2 ARV attended a report of an aggressive dog at Apedale Country Park tonight.

"The reason for the behaviour soon became clear, she was in the middle of labour and had given birth to two healthy puppies in the rear of the police van."

Another incident saw the team assist officers in Stoke on Trent with tracking down a man who had allegedly stolen, then abandoned, a motorbike near to Parkhall.

The officers tracked down the man with help from one of the dogs, after which he was arrested.

A spokesman for Staffs Dogs & ARV said: "PD Delta from S2 Dogs has tonight assisted Road Policing and NPAS Midlands in the Policing Stoke area to detain a male who had abandoned a stolen motorbike near to Parkhall.

"The male didn't fancy a foot chase with the dog and was arrested. Enquiries on going."