Appeal after hay bales 'deliberately' set alight on farm

Officers were called to the farm in Gnosall just after 12.30am on May 18 to reports of a dozen hay bales alight.

The blaze is believed to have began at around 10.30pm by three boys, aged between 10 and 12, Staffordshire Police said.

The boys are thought to have been wearing shorts and t-shirts at the time of the fire and one had a red bike.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 32 of May 18, or via Live Chat on the force's website.

People can speak anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.