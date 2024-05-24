Three men jailed after more than £82,000 worth of drugs and 'high value goods' seized by police
Three men have been jailed after more than £82,000 worth of drugs and "high value goods" were seized by police in a series of raids in Staffordshire.
Officers searched six separate addresses and two vehicles in the Rugeley area in September last year.
They discovered more than £42,000 worth of drugs and around £40,000 of high-value goods.
Samuel Walker, aged 33, of Frank Gee Close, Rugeley, has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to offences including conspiring to supply a class A controlled drug (MDMA), conspiring to supply a class A controlled drug (cocaine), conspiring to supply a class B controlled drug (cannabis), possession of pava spray, other weapons and acquiring and using or possessing criminal property.
Matthew Gilbert, aged 45, also of Frank Gee Close, Rugeley, was jailed for seven years and six months after being found guilty at trial of conspiring to supply a class A controlled drug (MDMA) and a class A drug (cocaine).
He had previously entered a guilty plea for conspiring to supply a class B controlled drug (cannabis).
Garry Richards, aged 33, of Queen Street, Rugeley, has been sentenced to two years and three months after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply a class B controlled drug (cannabis).
A fourth man, Lee Mosey, aged 46, from Tamworth, received a 24-month community order, a 12-month mental health order and a 25-day rehabilitation activity order after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply a class B controlled drug (cannabis) and possession of pava spray. He must also pay a £90 fine.
All four men were sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on May 17.