84-year-old sex offender jailed for 31 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Brian Lines, of Leek, was sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment after he was found guilty of three counts of the rape of a female under 16, three counts of the rape of a female over 16 years or over, attempted rape of a female under 16, 16 counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 years, four counts of sexual assault, assault of a girl under 13 by touching and sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.

The offences took place in Staffordshire between 1970 and 2009. They were reported in August 2021 and Lines was arrested shortly afterwards. Following an investigation by Staffordshire Police's Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, he was charged in January 2023.

Brian Lines

He was sentenced with an extended licence period of one year at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DC Annie Blairs, of our Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: "The sentence was only possible thanks to the sheer determination and bravery of Lines’ victims. Despite denying the offences, a jury saw through his lies and he will now spend the rest of his life in prison.

"The impact on the victims is significant and long lasting and I hope this sentence provides some comfort in knowing they did the right thing in reporting his heinous crimes to us.

"We are committed to investigating those who carry out sexual offences, bringing them before the courts so that they can face justice, while supporting victims."