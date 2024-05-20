Warning as fraudsters pretend to be solicitors in latest phone scam

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The county's police force has issued advice surrounding the scam, which sees residents called by people claiming to be from a local solicitor.

The financial fraudsters then tell those on the phone that they can get back their money for a price.

Staffordshire Police has advised that bank officials or the police will never phone and ask people to move money and solicitors won't ring up claiming to be able to get money back.

The force said: "If you believe you have been targeted by a scammer, hang up the phone and use a different phone line to call Action Fraud or the police.

"If you don’t have access to another phone line, we’d advise waiting for a short period of time before calling a family member or friend to ensure the scammer is no longer on the phone.

"Always question suspicious phone calls and report them to Action Fraud or the police."

Those who think they have been defrauded should contact Action Fraud online or by calling 0300 123 2040.