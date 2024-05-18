Police appeal for help to find missing 18-year-old

Police are asking for help in locating Samuel who has been reported missing from Cannock.

Samuel was last seen at around 7.33pm on Friday afternoon. Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Staffordshire Police via 101.

Staffordshire Police appealed on X: "We need your help to find 18-year-old Samuel from Cannock.

"He was last seen at around 19.33pm on May 17. Please contact us via 101 or Live Chat Home | Staffordshire Police quoting incident 639 of 17/05/2024."