Stafford borough food banks will receive over £11,000 in funding to keep the essential service available for the rest of the year

After hearing that food banks in the borough were struggling to meet demand, councillors agreed with them in that the extra cash would keep them going into next year - when they hope alternative funding sources will be found.

In 2022 Stafford Community Food Distribution Hub Community Interest Company was set up backed by the borough council and the hub takes weekly food deliveries from ‘Fareshare’ then distributes it to six local food banks.

FareShare is the UK’s longest running food redistribution charity with the aim of fighting hunger and tackling food waste, the life-saving firm re-distributes surplus supplies from across the food industry to charities and community groups.

Councillors agreed that the extra funding was vital to keep struggling residents fed throughout the year

But without the additional £11,190, the hub would not be able to continue their partnership with Fareshare and struggling families would suffer the uncertainty of being able to put food on the table.

The hub has provided a total 25 tonnes of additional food - which is around 60,000 meals - in the last couple of years and the latest tranche of funding has come from a pot which was set aside to help communities support vulnerable residents.

A report to the council’s Cabinet said the authority worked with the voluntary sector to set up the Hub which includes six foodbanks - Elim Hope Church in Stafford, Stone Community Hub Frank Jordan Centre, Holmcroft Community Centre and House of Bread in Stafford, Signposts Services foodbank based in the county town’s Rising Brook Community Church, and Staffordshire Women’s Aid.

Councillor Jill Hood, Cabinet Member for Communities

Councillor Jill Hood, Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “Foodbanks have seen a significant increase in demand at a time when there has also been a reduction in the amount of donations from the public - mainly because people are struggling with the rising cost of living, and from supermarkets and shops who are doing more to reduce food waste.

“We hope this cash injection will keep the hub going while we work with them to look at other funding sources to keep a service that is vital to some members of our community going.”

Members of the council’s cabinet agreed to the recommendation to allocate the remaining funding from the ‘Clinically Extremely Vulnerable’ programme to the hub at the meeting this week (Tuesday 7).