Cheerleading and dance academy plans and this week’s other applications

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Part of a vacant industrial building at Heath Mill Road, Wombourne, could become teaching and training venue for SA Academy if plans are given the green light by South Staffordshire District Council.

A supporting letter submitted as part of the change of use application said the site had been empty for the past two years.

The academy, which has been running for more than 25 years, currently has 300 members aged between three and 32 and some of its athletes and coaches have represented the country internationally.

It added: “This year alone we will have teams travelling to Texas, Florida, Germany and Paris for competition and performance opportunities.

"We have just returned from Texas, where we attended the largest cheerleading competition in the world and achieved first place.

“Cheerleading has recently been granted provisional Olympic sport recognition, and the number of athletes participating in the country has climbed dramatically in recent years.

"Due to this growth, we are now in desperate need for a larger facility to cope with the increasing number of athletes we have attending our classes.

“Bay 3, Wombourne House, will allow us to offer more classes with better facilities, therefore opening these opportunities to more students.

"We believe this new project will be one of a kind in the area, providing two full-sized sprung cheerleading/gymnastic floors, tumble tracks and a large dance floor.

“The academy provides a safe space for children to train in a team sport that promotes inclusivity and diversity.

"There are many factors impacting young people’s health and wellbeing today, including poor mental health, childhood obesity; things we strongly believe can be alleviated by participation in sports.

"Our students also have the opportunity to develop their leadership skills by taking on coaching roles with the academy.”

Below are other planning applications published or validated by Staffordshire councils in recent days:

Stafford Borough Council

24/39031/T5N: Swynnerton Conservation Area: Lawson Cypress – Fell at Park House, Main Street, Swynnerton, ST15 0RA

24/39034/PAR: Proposed barn conversion at Barn A, Moat Farm, Church Lane, Gayton, ST18 0HL

24/39037/PAR: Proposed barn conversion into three dwellings at Barn B, Moat Farm, Church Lane, Gayton, ST18 0HL

24/39038/PAR: Proposed barn conversion at Barn C, Moat Farm, Church Lane, Gayton, ST18 0HL

24/38836/HOU: New entrance lobby, window alterations and internal layout changes at Burghmuir, Green Lane, Hyde Lea, ST18 9AY

24/38940/COU: Change of use from cafe/ bakery to sui generis for sale of hot and cold foods at 16 Princes Street, Stafford, ST16 2BN

24/38710/FUL and 24/38711/LBC: Internal refurbishment including full redecoration, removal of the existing deposit point including encasement walls, skirting and lid. Removal of some internal walls and glazing to meeting room, new doors, new partitions, new kitchenette, and toilets with associated plumbing. Installation of new immediate deposit machine and deposit point. Works to flat roofs and repairs to pitched roofs at 5 Market Square, Stafford, ST16 2JL

24/38698/FUL and 24/38699/LBC: Replacement of four original coloured glass windows with steel framed units, in line with all the other windows in the property. Three of these windows were damaged beyond repair prior to our purchase of the building, but they were overlooked and missed off the documents when the original application was submitted. The replacement windows will match all other windows on the building which have been replaced with full planning and listed building consent at St John’s, Granville Terrace, Stone

24/38606/COU: Retention of existing building but change use from a commercial office to a residential flat at 5 Owen Walk, Western Downs, Stafford

24/38591/HOU: Erection of a single-storey rear extension to extend current kitchen. Infill between current kitchen and adjacent property at 50 St Leonards Avenue, Queensville, Stafford, ST17 4LT

Cannock Chase District Council

CH/24/060: Variation of condition 15 (approved plans) on planning application CH/19/021 (demolition of existing retail unit, erection of five new dwellings) at 151 Walsall Road, Norton Canes, WS11 9QX

CH/24/111: Erection of a side orangery at 41 Wolseley Road, Rugeley, WS15 2QJ

CH/24/113: Installation of temporary stage measuring 8m length x 4m wide x 4.5m high to be erected on 1st June and removed 31st July 2024 at Brereton Social Club, Armitage Lane, Brereton, WS15 1ED

CH/24/108: Demolition of existing house and erection of new detached dwelling following previously approved scheme CH/23/0340 at 1 Daffodil Walk, Etchinghill, Rugeley, WS15 2PF

CH/24/104: Single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory and erection of side door canopy at 17 Albany Drive, Heath Hayes, Cannock, WS12 2GQ

CH/24/107: Erection of a detached two bed dwelling at 1 Fairmount Drive, Cannock, WS11 0DZ

CH/24/106: Non-material amendment to application CH/23/0407 (proposed conversion into two maisonettes with two storey rear extension) to replace existing plans with amended plans at 68 Sandy Lane, Rugeley, WS15 2LF

South Staffordshire District Council

23/00409/COND: Discharge Conditions 3, 4, 5,6 and 10 pursuant to 23/00409/FUL (conversion of stable building to a rural workers dwelling with occupational tie to existing equestrian business along with associated works) at Rockstar Equine, Cocksparrow Lane, Huntington

24/00346/LUP: Small single storey rear extension, within permitted development rights at 5 The Copelands, Kinver, DY7 6EZ

24/00345/VAR: Variation of condition 3 to planning reference 24/00020/COU (change of use of agricultural buildings and land to dog daycare centre) to increase the maximum number of dogs from 30 to 80 per day at Upper Brockhurst Farm, Brockhurst Road, Blymhill, TF11 8NE

22/01059/COND: Discharge Condition 3 at Tree Tops, School Lane, Coven, WV9 5AN

24/00344/TREE: Codsall And Oaken Conservation Area: Oak – dismantle and remove and replace with a feathered tree at Oaken Lodge, Oaken Lanes, Codsall, WV8 2AH

24/00362/FULHH: Single storey front extension to dining area at 31 Meadow Lane, Wombourne, WV5 9BT

24/00319/FULHH: Single storey domestic side extension at 55 Saxon Road, Penkridge, ST19 5EP

24/00303/COU: Change of use of part of an industrial building to a dance, cheerleading and gymnastics academy (Use Class E) at Wombourne House (Bay 3), Heath Mill Road, Wombourne, WV5 8BD

24/00258/LUE: Existing use of buildings and land as a farm shop and associated storage with the farm shop at Ashwood Fieldhouse Farm Shop, Ashwood Fieldhouse Farm, Kidderminster Road, Ashwood, DY6 0AA

24/00253/FUL: Construction of a rear customer pergola and associated works to the outside area at Spirit Pub Company, The Woodman, 2 Duck Lane, Bilbrook, WV8 1HZ

24/00221/FULHH: Ground floor side and rear extensions together with installation of new septic tank at 3 Preston Vale Cottages, Preston Vale, Penkridge, ST19 5RA

24/00088/FULHH: Two storey side extension, increase in height to the existing rear single storey roof and roof lights alteration at Clair Haven, Light Ash Cul De Sac, Coven, WV9 5AF

Lichfield District Council

24/00452/ADV: Installation of various illuminated and non illuminated signs comprising three fascia signs, two projecting signs, one vinyl and one Dibond at Tesco Express, 28 – 30 Birmingham Road, Shenstone, WS14 0JR

24/00444/FUH: Single storey front and rear extensions, first floor side extension to form lounges and bedroom at 12 Wentworth Drive, Lichfield, WS14 9HN

24/00451/FUH: Erection of detached single garage and new access driveway at 29 Church Street, Whittington, WS14 9LE

24/00446/FUH: First floor extension above existing garage to form bedrooms at 4 Balmoral Close, Lichfield, WS14 9SP

24/00450/CLP: Certificate of Lawfulness (Proposed): Erection of single storey outbuidling (garage/gym/garden room) at Maple Brook Cottage, Lower Lane, Chorley, WS13 8DG

24/00433/CLP: Lawful Development Certificate (Proposed): Alterations to dormers, removal of conservatory, new porch and internal alterations at 43 Blenheim Road, Burntwood, WS7 2HZ

24/00438/FUH: Two storey rear extension to form kitchen and bedroom at 4 Woodfields Drive, Lichfield, WS14 9HH

24/00432/FUH: Single storey rear extension and partial garage conversion to form living room and utility at 2 Spencer Road, Lichfield, WS14 9BD

24/00443/ADV: Installation of internally illuminated ATM collar to replace existing with new branding at 47 Market Street, Lichfield, WS13 6LE

24/00442/FUL: Replacement of external ATM at 47 Market Street, Lichfield, WS13 6LE

24/00430/FUL: Section 73 application to vary condition 2 of permission 22/01277/FUL (demolition of stables and outbuildings and erection of a single-storey dwellinghouse with associated works) relating to the relocation of the new dwelling to be 3m further away from site boundary at Lodge Farm, Birmingham Road, Shenstone, Woodend, WS14 0LQ

24/00448/FUH: Erection of single storey rear extension (following demolition of existing conservatory) at 9 Hood Lane, Armitage, WS15 4BW

24/00419/CLP: Certificate of Lawfulness (Proposed): Installation of side door to dwelling at 40 Post Office Road, Alrewas, DE13 7BS