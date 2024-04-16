Police appeal for dascham footage after 'deliberate' fire at derelict Featherstone pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fire crews rushed to the former Red, White and Blue pub on Cannock Road shortly before 10.15pm on April 10.

The blaze was extinguished just after midnight.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said investigators believe the fire was started "deliberately".

Police are now appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which could help their inquiries to come forward.

Those with information should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on the force's website or by calling 101 and quoting incident 776 of April 10.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.