'It was like a Hollywood movie': Ambulance bursts into flames after dropping off patient in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

EMED, the private ambulance company, said it was investigating the cause of the incident in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire.

Dramatic footage shows an ambulance explode into a fireball minutes after dropping the patient back at home.

David and Marilyn Brinklow were having a cup of tea when they heard a huge bang and saw flames engulfing their front garden. The ambulance had dropped off their neighbour after a hospital stay moments earlier.

The video shows two care workers wheeling the woman to her home on March 14.

One of the carers can be seen checking the ambulance after a worried passer-by spots smoke coming from the engine and alerts them. Minutes later, the vehicle explodes and bursts into flames.

Ambulance explodes and bursts into flames in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire.

The force of the explosion ripped the roof of the ambulance, which flew 50ft into the air before crashing through David and Marilyn’s garage. The heat of the flames was so intense the back of their car melted, their living room windows shattered and their curtains were singed.

Firefighters arrived on scene and were able to distinguish the fire before it spread. No one was injured in the incident.

Marilyn, 74, said: "It was like a Hollywood movie. I suffer with my nerves and it didn't do me any good. I keep having flashbacks. There was nothing left of the ambulance and all the bits of it like a volcano were flying off like glass and started burning our nets. It’s horrible to talk about."

EMED, the private ambulance company which provides public transport, said: "All our ambulances undergo robust safety checks on a regular basis and our absolute priority is the safety of our patients and the communities we serve.

"We are working closely with the vehicle manufacturer and an independent safety consultant as part of our on-going internal investigation.”