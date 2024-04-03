Staffordshire student left injured after being hit by piece of fairground ride

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Caitlin Colclough, from Kidsgrove in Stoke-on-Trent, was on a ride called "Superstar" at the Chester University Chestival event on Wednesday, March 27 when she was hit by a panel which had broken off from the ride.

The 19-year-old was inside one of the two cartloads that were hit before the panel, which broke free of the central part of the spinning ride, hit the ground, sending shards of glass flying, while Caitlin was left with concussion and whiplash.

The annual spring festivities at Chestival, a day of activities and entertainment arranged by Chester Students’ Union, had been underway for just over an hour when part of the ride broke free.

The event continued after the incident, but the ride was shut down, while Chester Students’ Union said it had informed the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and that the ride was provided by an external operator.

Jamie Morris, chief executive officer of Chester Students’ Union, said: “There was an incident involving a fairground ride at Chestival, a Chester Students' Union organised event held at Exton Park Campus, on Wednesday, March 27, and the ride was closed immediately.

“Two students were taken to hospital as a precaution and were discharged on the same day.

"Both the Students' Union and the University’s Wellbeing team has been in close contact with the students throughout to offer support.

“The incident has been reported to the HSE to pick up with the external ride operator as necessary.”

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service confirmed two ambulances attended Chester University after being called to the site at 3.10pm.

There were no serious injuries and one person was taken to hospital.

The Health and Safety Executive have been contacted for a comment.