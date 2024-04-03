Protest at Staffordshire industrial estate closes road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from Staffordshire Police spent the morning at Birchbrook Industrial Estate in Shenstone on Wednesday after being deployed there at 6.45am following reports of a protest at the site.

The roads around the estate remained closed all morning, with only limited access to the estate.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said the officers had been working to ensure the safety of all people at the scene, while also balancing the rights to peaceful protest against the rights of those affected by it, with nearby Lynn Lane closed for safety reasons.

The spokesman said: "We are currently at the scene of a protest in Shenstone.

"Officers were deployed proactively following a call at 6.45am.

"We will ensure the safety of employees, members of the community and protestors at and surrounding the immediate location.

"We are working to balance the rights to peaceful protest against the rights of those affected by it.

"Lynn Lane has been temporarily closed for safety reasons."

A later update around 11.21am said that part of the estate had been opened up at the estates via Birchbrook Road, but the main road nearby remained closed.

The spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Drivers can now access the Birchbrook Industrial Estate via Birchbrook Road, off Lynn Lane.

"The road between Birchbrook Road and Ashcroft Lane remains closed."

More to follow.