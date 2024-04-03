Drivers charged and cars seized during fortnight of action around tailgating

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Run by the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG), Operation Proximity kicked off on March 11 and ended on March 24, with the aim of raising awareness of tailgating as an offence on the M6.

More than 100 vehicles have been stopped, 11 vehicles seized and one motorist dealt with for reversing along a motorway slip road, during the two-week crackdown.

A total of 36 vehicles were stopped for tailgating and 101 were stopped for lane hogging or bad lane discipline, with action taken against drivers for a number of traffic offences and poor driving habits.

These included five drivers and one passenger being dealt with for not wearing a seatbelt and 14 drivers stopped for lane discipline or using a mobile phone whilst driving.

Additionally, 13 vehicles were stopped and drivers reported for various traffic offences, nine vehicles were seized for having no insurance and three drivers were dealt with on behalf of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) for having no tax, with two vehicles seized.

Three drivers were found to have no MOT and one driver was stopped for driving at excess speeds, while another driver was reported for driving without due care and attention after officers stopped a vehicle being reversed along a motorway exit slip road.

Action was also taken against another motorist when they were spotted turning their vehicle around at an M6 Toll plaza and then driving the wrong way.

They have been reported for dangerous driving.

Sergeant Rob Powell, from CMPG, said: "I am extremely pleased with the results of this operation carried out to highlight the dangers of tailgating.

"The majority of those stopped have been robustly dealt with by means of a Traffic Offence Report and will be either appearing in court, having points added to their licence, paying a fine, or being told to attend a driver awareness course.

“Tailgating continues to be a serious problem on our roads, with figures showing that one in eight of all road casualties resulted from people driving too close to the vehicle in front.

"Our message is simple: stay safe, stay back."

Staffordshire Police said Operation Proximity supported its Look Again campaign, which is aimed at encouraging drivers to give the road their full attention and to avoid distractions.

It also coincides with a new National Highways campaign targeting lane hogs and tailgaters and urging motorists to carefully consider their driving habits as ‘little changes can change everything’.

National Highways assistant regional safety coordinator, Marie Biddulph, said: “In recent research, we found that one in three drivers admitted to middle lane hogging while one in four had been guilty of tailgating within the last year on our roads.

“These aren’t just bad habits, they are dangerous behaviours and frustrating for other drivers.

“Through our latest safety campaign and working with police partners in operations like this, we want to motivate motorists to embrace small changes, which will have an overall positive effect on both them and their fellow road users, reduce congestion and keep traffic flowing.”