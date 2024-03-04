Motorcyclist dies after crash on Staffordshire road

The fatal collision took place on Comberford Road, Tamworth, just after 10pm on Sunday.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers and a critical care car from the Air Ambulance Service rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, paramedics discovered a man, who was the motorcyclist, in critical condition.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Ambulance staff immediately administered advanced life support to him.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff at the scene, nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.

“The driver of the car did not require treatment.”