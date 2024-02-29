Appeal after milk float stolen from Wombourne

It was taken from Battlefield Hill at around 10am on Tuesday. The vehicles can be worth up to £30,000.

Two men were seen loading it onto a dark blue Transit low loader before driving away.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "If you saw what happened or if you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help our enquiries, please get in touch. You can call us on 101, quoting incident 348 of 27 February or call us using Live Chat on our website.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."