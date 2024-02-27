Staffordshire gets seven year funding boost for transport improvements

The Local Transport Fund allocated Staffordshire County Council being allocated nearly £286million from 2025/26 from a national fund of £4.7bn.

John Glen MP, Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, visited the Branston Interchange site - where the county council is carrying out a major improvement scheme.

The project secured a £6million allocation from the government’s Levelling Up Fund and a £4million contribution from the main developer of the Branston Locks site, Nurton Developments. Work is set to be completed in spring 2025.

The minister met with Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader Philip White and members of the project team. They discussed Levelling Up investment in Staffordshire, the Branston Interchange project and planned improvements on the A50/A500 corridor.

Philip White said: “It was great to meet the minister today to showcase the work we’re doing in Staffordshire to improve transport infrastructure in the county such as at Branston Interchange and discuss future plans, which include improvements along the A50/A500 corridor.

“Today’s funding announcement is good news for Staffordshire. We have been asking for some time for the funding and freedom to decide locally on the transport improvements and the government has listened to what we wanted. This means we can focus on delivering those improvements that will make the most positive difference to help people get around the county more quickly and easily.

“We are aware that these sort of projects always involve disruption while construction work is happening so we will also use these new powers very carefully to only progress those projects where the long-term value to local people is worth that short term inconvenience.

“We have a strong track record in Staffordshire for the successful delivery of major infrastructure projects which gives us a strong case in securing funding from the government and attract private investment.”

The Local Transport Fund aims to drive better connectivity within towns, suburbs and cities, drive better connectivity between towns and cities, improve everyday local journeys for people.