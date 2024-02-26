Tributes for ‘lovely and kind’ 17-year-old who died after ‘falling into’ lake with two friends

Sonny Leese Clark, aged 17, from Leek, was spending time with his two friends when they went to the Rudyard Lake site on Friday night.

However, at some point, they got into difficulty and fell into the water. The two other boys managed to get to safety and were later assessed by medical staff, however, Sonny was nowhere to be seen.

Staffordshire Police confirmed it had recovered the body of the 17-year-old boy soon after 5pm on Sunday afternoon.