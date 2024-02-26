Rare Harry Potter first edition given by mystery donor to charity shop fetches £7,500 at auction

The book, given by a mystery donor to the RSPCA Isle of Wight Branch, sold for a hammer price of £7,500 at Hansons Auctioneers' Bishton Hall auction in Staffordshire today.

All funds raised will directly go towards helping animals in the charity’s care, now and in the future.

Hansons books expert Jim Spencer with the Harry Potter first edition. Photo: Hansons

Rebecca Busby, fundraising, marketing and engagement officer at the RSPCA Isle of Wight Branch, said: “The book was gifted to one of our charity shops as a possible first edition.

"One of our volunteers, who is an avid Harry Potter fan and book enthusiast, checked for all the well known markers and noticed it had them all.

“She called me and I could hear her excitement as she said, 'I can't believe it we have a Harry Potter first edition, it's in the best condition I have ever seen.

"'Please could you find somewhere to sell this, as we can't sell it in the shop’.”