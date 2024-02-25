Rescue crews search Staffordshire lake for missing teen who fell in

A large number of emergency services are currently at Rudyard Lake near Leek following reports that three people fell in the water shortly after 9.30pm last night.

Specialist rescue crews went to the scene in Lake Road, Rudyard, following are three males, believed to be about 17-years-old, were spotted in the water.

Staffordshire Police said two of them managed to get out and were given check ups by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service before both were taken to hospital.

Search teams are currently in the area alongside colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service while National Police Air Service also helped with the searches yesterday.

The force said the a third young man remains still unaccounted for.

"We are advising the public to avoid the area where possible whilst we continue to work at the scene," the force website stated.