Staffordshire residents urged to air views on mental health services

County NHS chiefs are working with patients, staff, interest groups and partner agencies to see how best to provide access to services for all those who need it.

The region's Integrated Care Board says it has been investing in mental heath matters for many years and recognises that different routes to help is necessary.

Ben Richards, senior responsible officer for Mental Health, Learning Disability, Autism and Down Syndrome , says: "The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care System’spriority is to deliver quality mental healthcare for patients in their own home or community whenever possible, rather than in hospital.

The service said this model set out in the NHS Long Term Plan and is based on the latest clinical evidence which shows this approach gives patients the best possible outcomes.

Clinical director Dr Waheed Abbasi adds: “We have enhanced our community teams and developed better ways of working that help us meet the national goals – like making community services easier to access and giving people more choice and control over their treatment.

“We know the way people need to access mental health services is very different – and we know that what works for one person will not be the right approach for another.

"That’s why we want to hear from anyone in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent who has come into contact with mental health services – either because they’ve used services or because they provide professional or personal support to someone who has.”

The meetings will be on:

June 4 from 5.30pm-7pm, register on June 2 before 11pm.

June 5 from 12.30pm-2pm for the learning disability community only, register on June 3 before 4 pm.

June 5 from 3pm-4.30pm, register on June 3 before 4pm .

June 6 from 10.30am-12noon, register on June 6 before 4 pm.

Register via website staffsstoke.icb.nhs.uk/public-conversation-your-adult-mental-health-services-in-staffordshire-and-stoke-on-trent/

Select the most appropriate event and indicate if you will require translation support during the event.

Emotional support charity Samaritans recommends running as an activity.