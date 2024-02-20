Manic Street Preachers announced as latest headliners for popular festival

Trentham Live has announced that Welsh rockers the Manic Street Preachers will be headlining the Saturday night of the four-day festival, which takes place between August 15 and August 18 on the grounds of the estate on the outskirts of Stoke-on-Trent.

It will mark the first time since 1998 that the band, which is made up of James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore, will have played at Trentham Estate, with their appearance set to feature hits such as Motorcycle Emptiness, If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next and Design For Life.

Manic Street Preachers are one of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of Wales.

The Manic Street Preachers will be headlining the festival on Saturday, August 17

Formed in Blackwood, they have gone on to release 14 studio albums and have headlined countless festivals including Glastonbury, T in the Park, V Festival and Reading & Leeds.

They have won eleven NME Awards, eight Q Awards and four BRIT Awards and were also nominated for the Mercury Prize and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

They will join Jess Glynne, who is headlining the Friday night, and Busted, who will close the festival on the Sunday night, with the Thursday night headliner set to be announced this week.

Head of events Kerrie Pope said: "We are delighted to bring Manic Street Preachers to The Trentham Estate headlining our Saturday night for Trentham Live 2024.

“It's going to be a weekend of music and memories that will last a lifetime.

The festival brings thousands of people every year to the Trentham Estate

"Tickets start at £60 for Manic Street Preachers ensuring pocket friendly pricing for a great night out.”

Trentham are offering the first 14 people who can prove that they were in attendance at the 1998 concert to get their tickets for the original 1998 ticket price of £14

To claim a ticket for the 1998, submit a photo, ticket stub or merchandise from the concert here at bit.ly/TrenthamLiveMSPDraw

Tickets for the show will be available to buy at trentham.co.uk/trentham-live and ticketmaster.co.uk