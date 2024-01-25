Months of road closures announced ahead of resurfacing works on stretch of A5

The works will be carried out between A5/A4601 Longford Island junction and the A5/A460 Churchbridge interchange near Cannock.

National Highways said the route will be resurfaced due to its "deteriorating condition".

Road studs will also be replaced during the project, which will begin on January 29 and is expected to be completed in May.

A series of overnight road closures will be in place whilst the scheme is underway.

To ease disruption, the work will be carried out in phases, with a small section of the carriageway to be closed at any given time.

National Highways has announced the following road closures

Phase one: from January 29 to February 9, there will be phased closures on A5/A4601 Longford

Phase two: from February 12 to February 22, the A5 will be closed in both directions from A5/A4601 Longford Island to junction with Delta Way

Phase three: from February 23 to March 7, the A5 will be closed in both directions from Delta Way junction to North Street/ Walkmill Lane

Phase four: from March 8 to March 21, the A5 will be closed in both directions from North Street/ Walkmill Lane junction to Bridge Street

Phase five: from March 22 to April 19, there will be a full closure of the A5/A460 Churchbridge roundabout

Phase six: from April 23 to May 13, there will be a full closure of the A5/A34 Great Wyrley (M6 Toll T7 exit) roundabout and A5/A460 Burger King (M6 Toll T7 entry) roundabout

The works will be carried out overnight, Monday to Friday, between 8pm to 6am with clearly signposted diversion routes expected to be in place.

National Highways Project Manager, Simon Wagstaff, said: "We appreciate that roadworks can be disruptive but this resurfacing work along the A5 is essential maintenance which will help to improve people’s journeys with smoother and safer roads.

"We are trying to limit disruption by carry out the road closures in phases, but we would advise motorists to allow extra time for their journeys."

For the latest travel updates, motorists can visit nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/