APC awarded gold RoSPA for health and safety achievements

The annual award recognises the efforts of businesses that focus on health and safety within their premises.

The gold award is due to The APC's comprehensive approach to health and safety. Key to this achievement has been the training of 32 staff members in Institute of Occupational Safety and Health courses, supported by consistent health and safety committee meetings. The business has also made substantial investments in initiatives such as the introduction of a training academy, comprehensive health and safety inductions, including personalised training sessions with on-site trainers, all of which have significantly strengthened their safety protocols. These operational enhancements have collectively resulted in a remarkable 51 per cent reduction in accidents for the firm.

Jonathan Smith, chief executive at The APC, said: “The health and safety of our people remains our number one priority at The APC. We have always strived to embed a strong health and safety culture within our business, supported by continued investments into our health and safety practices. Achieving the RoSPA gold award this year not only reflects these efforts, but is testament to the dedication across the business in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our people."

The APC has significantly increased its investment in health and safety and has expanded its health and safety team at its national sortation centre, who continue to proactively support the safety and wellbeing of its people.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s achievements director, said: "Workplace accidents don't just pose financial risks and operational disruptions; they significantly impact the quality of life for individuals. This is why acknowledging and rewarding excellent safety performance is vital.

“We congratulate The APC for winning a prestigious RoSPA Award and showing an unwavering commitment to keeping employees, clients and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”

The APC’s commitment to invest in the health, safety and wellbeing of its people has enabled the business to achieve consistent year-on-year reductions in incidents and accidents.