Tributes continue to be paid for founder of Lichfield school as funeral is arranged

The funeral for the co-founder of Maple Hayes Hall school has been arranged for Monday January 8 at Lichfield Cathedral.

Mrs Brown, who dedicated her life to supporting the teaching of children with dyslexia at the school died on November 19 at the age of 88.

Along with her husband Neville, she was the driving force behind the success of the school near Lichfield, which deals with specific learning difficulties or dyslexia.

A career educator, Mrs Brown was inspired by her husband's research on the subject and the couple invested their life savings to found Maple Hayes Hall in 1982

She was a councillor for both Lichfield City and district council and stood proudly by her husband during his tenure as mayor of Lichfield in 1980 and as sheriff in 2011.

The funeral will take place at 10.30am with a reception afterwards at Maple Hayes Hall school.

David Lowe, headteacher of the school said: “In recognition of Mrs. Brown's extensive contributions to education and her influence on countless lives, Maple Hayes Dyslexia School invites friends, colleagues, and well-wishers to join in commemorating her legacy. To facilitate event planning, attendees are kindly asked to fill in the form available on the school's website, indicating their intention to attend the funeral service and reception.”

