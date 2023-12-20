Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash also involving car and van

The collision occurred near the junction of Miners Way and the A5190 in Burntwood just before 3pm on Saturday, with a Suzuki motorbike, a Fiat van and a BMW car all involved, forcing the closure of the road.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment. He remains in a stable condition.

Two women from the car were assessed by medics but neither required hospital treatment and so were discharged at the scene. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries.

Miners Way, Burntwood

Both drivers are helping Staffordshire Police officers with their enquiries. Anyone who saw what happened or has footage of the area at the time is urged to get in touch with the police on 101, quoting incident 461 of 16 December, or message them using Live Chat on their website.