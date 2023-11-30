Support for start-up for businesses in South Staffordshire

The ‘Start in South Staffs’ scheme offers start-ups from the district the chance to join online or in-person sessions, while also benefiting from one-to-one support.

And following completion of the South Staffordshire Council programme, eligible businesses may also be able to access grant funding from the authority.

The initiative is being delivered on behalf of the council by business consultancy Good2Great, whose experts will provide practical advice and guidance for entrepreneurs and businesses which have been trading for up to two years.

Bridgnorth-based Good2Great has helped around 1,000 new companies to develop over the last decade and recently received a ‘service excellence’ accolade at the annual Federation of Small Business awards.

The ‘Start in South Staffs’ programme is part of a comprehensive package of business support on offer from South Staffordshire Council, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, part of the Levelling Up agenda.

Councillor Victoria Wilson, South Staffordshire Council deputy leader and cabinet member for business enterprise and community infrastructure, said: “New business creation is vital to the local and national economy and we want to ensure that the district’s entrepreneurs have the right support to help them start and grow.

“Through Start in South Staffs, we can provide the advice and tools, delivered by experts Good2Great to turn their ideas into reality.”

Eddie Allan, of Good2Great, will be overseeing the work with fellow Good2Great consultant Michelle Jehu.

“We are over the moon to have been awarded the contract to deliver the Start in South Staffs programme from South Staffordshire Council,” said Eddie.

“It’s an important step forward for us and will assist start-up businesses until March 2025. It is so satisfying when we see new companies we have helped to nurture go on to achieve great things. I’m sure there will be many more success stories to come.”

To find out more about Start in South Staffs visit https://good-2-great.co.uk/service/start-up-south-staffs/