Woman who was fostered from the age of six helping young people in care in Staffordshire

Young person Josh with Councillor Mark Sutton, Georgina Mummery and young person Kleon.

Georgina Mummery, aged 27, now works with the council’s Voice Project, which holds forums for children in care and young people with experiences of care.

The project helps give young people a say and works closely with the authority’s Care Leaver teams, who provide help and support to young people leaving care.

Georgina was part of the team who welcomed care leavers to their celebration event in Stafford on Friday, October 27 to mark National Care Leavers Week.

Over 60 young people aged 16 to 23 came together to have fun and support each other. As well as finding out about the support and advice available to them, they also took part in activities including pumpkin carving, a photo booth, making personalised key rings and graffitiing t-shirts.

Students from Stafford college were also on hand to give the young people nail, beauty and hair makeovers.

Not so long ago, Georgina was herself in their shoes. At the age of six she went into foster care and when she reached 17, moved into independent living and had to learn quickly about what life was like as an adult.

Georgina said: “Having care experience is now my superpower. When I was younger, I wasn’t fond of being seen as a ‘care kid’ but it has given me insight into how the young people I’m now working with feel.

"It’s helped me find ways to include all of them and make sure their voices are heard.

"Celebrations like this are great and give our young people the chance to enjoy themselves, be pampered and recognise their achievements – big and small.

"If I could share anything with my younger self, it would be that the things that feel hard at the moment, will make you stronger. Take happiness from the little things and there are definitely brighter days ahead."

Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, who attended the event said: "Our celebration event for National Care Leavers Week was wonderful. It was a great opportunity to bring together care leavers from across the county, raise awareness of the challenges they face, and think about what we can do to support them.

"It was great to meet so many of the young people and to hear Georgina’s story, how she was in care herself and now how she’s helping other young people.

"As she warmly greeted the young people on the day, it was clear they felt a real connection with her and were eager to chat.

"Every young person in Staffordshire deserves the opportunity to make the most of their talents, abilities and passions and we are committed to providing our young people with the best possible support and care, so that they can get off to a positive start in life."