Further arrests following discovery of drugs and weapons

On Monday, a 46-year-old man, from Cannock, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and being in possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Another man, aged 25, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug. He was also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. This relates to an incident on Market Street, Hednesford, on Sunday, October 8.

Both men have been released under investigation.

It comes after Staffordshire Police searched a man inside a van on Market Street, Hednesford, on Friday, October 13, where they found class A and class B drugs alongside two mobile phones.

Officers then searched an address, finding more drugs and a quantity of cash. A further address was searched where they discovered more drugs and weapons.