Two women in hospital after suspected XL bully dog attack in Staffordshire

An American Bully XL dog

Emergency services were called to an address in Baker Crescent, Baddeley Green, Stoke-on-Trent, after reports of a dog attack inside just after 11.40am on Thursday, Staffordshire Police said.

Officers contained the dog, which will be put down, at the scene.

Anyone with helpful information has been asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 215 of October 12.

The attack comes as the Government looks to ban American XL bullies in response to a series of maulings, some of which have been deadly.